Marcus Rashford among SIX stars Barcelona must register with LaLiga amid financial concerns

Barcelona are hoping to register Marcus Rashford, Joan Garcia and four other players ready for their LaLiga campaign, though financial worries could scupper such plans, according to reports.

Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United after being told he has no future at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim. Rashford is a homegrown player who grew up supporting United but Amorim wants to take the Red Devils in a new direction, viewing the forward as a problematic player from a bygone era.

Barca swooped for Rashford after missing out on top winger targets Nico Williams and Luis Diaz. Williams penned a new 10-year contract with Athletic Club, while Diaz joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

Barca have the option to sign Rashford permanently for €30million (£26m) should he impress while in Catalonia.

The England star has so far managed one goal and one assist during three pre-season appearances for Barca.

Rashford is looking to make a big impact for the Blaugrana this term to convince them to sign him for the long run. But first he must be formally registered by the club.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Rashford and Garcia are in the cohort of players still waiting to be registered ready for the league to kick off on Friday, August 15.

Spain goalkeeper Garcia recently joined in a €25m (£22m) deal from Espanyol and is in the same situation as Rashford, as are Wojciech Szczesny and Gerard Martin.

Hansi Flick’s side must re-register Szczesny as his previous contract expired and he has since agreed fresh terms.

The future of 23-year-old left-back Martin has become uncertain due to the emergence of teenage rival Jofre Torrents in pre-season. Barca want to keep Martin in their squad, though.

Making up the six-man list are Marc Bernal and new arrival Roony Bardghji.

Bernal is very highly rated at Barca and started last season in their midfield, though he missed the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.

Bernal, 18, has returned to fitness and could feature against Como on Sunday.

The starlet will be hoping to do enough to convince Barca to register him and put him back in the first-team squad.

Bardghji joined Barca earlier this summer in a deal worth €2m (£1.7m) after running down his Copenhagen contract.

The winger, like Bernal, is aiming to make a big impression on Flick so he does not miss out on first-team registration.

Rashford, Garcia and Bardghji all unsure where they stand

Barca’s finances are improving but there is still concern they might not be able to register all of those stars without selling one or two players first.

The same happened last season, as Dani Olmo missed the first two league games as Barca failed to meet LaLiga’s salary cap rules.

Barca managed to adjust their finances to get Olmo in the squad and they are confident of doing the same this summer.

Andreas Christensen, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres are just some of the players who have been tipped to leave, though it remains to be seen if any such exits will actually go through.

Keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly facing disciplinary action by Barca after refusing to sign a medical report over his back injury.

By telling LaLiga that Ter Stegen will be out for a prolonged period, Barca can save on their wage bill, though there is disagreement with Ter Stegen over exactly how long the German will be out for.

Over the weekend, Rashford was quizzed about Barca’s registration problems and whether they could affect him.

Rashford heaped praise on Lamine Yamal soon after joining, despite claims of a fallout behind the scenes.

