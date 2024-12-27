Rashford told to consider mind-boggling Bournemouth switch as Man Utd set price tag

Marcus Rashford has surprisingly been urged to hold talks with clubs such as Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester United having set a price for the winger.

Rashford is expected to leave Man Utd in either January or summer 2025 after admitting he would like to take part in a ‘new challenge’ away from his boyhood club. Rashford was left out of United’s four most recent squads for the clashes against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Wolves amid a rift with head coach Ruben Amorim. Rashford is not injured, with those omissions at the manager’s discretion.

The England international is hoping to join either a major club in the Premier League next or head to a European heavyweight where he can enjoy a new adventure abroad. Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are just some of the clubs to have been linked with Rashford.

Pundit Stan Collymore has now given his verdict on Rashford’s future. Incredibly, he thinks Rashford should consider smaller Prem clubs such as Bournemouth and Brighton so he can ‘love the game’ once again.

‘Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United,’ he wrote in his column for CaughtOffside. ‘I’ve been saying it for probably a couple of years now, and he should either go abroad or to a progressive Premier League club.

‘Would that be a West Ham or a Brighton or would it even be a Bournemouth? Would the Cherries go for a big fish and see if he could go to a smaller pond and just enjoy his football on the south coast? That isn’t so ridiculous – but would they be able to afford him?

‘I think there will be takers for Rashford whether that be from Germany or Italy, but I’m not so sure about Spain.

‘He just needs to enjoy the game and love the game again, and I wonder if for the past five or six years whether he actually ever has. He always looks as if he’s carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

‘For me, it’s really simple. Either go to a wild card in terms of a Bournemouth, or head abroad to somewhere like Napoli or AC Milan.’

DON’T MISS: Man Utd advance towards thrilling signing as secret weapon impacts Liverpool chances

Rashford valued at £50m amid Ornstein update

CaughtOffside add that United want £50million (€60.2m / $62.6m) before selling their homegrown star. Nico Williams, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kaoru Mitoma are the three wingers United have shortlisted as possible replacements.

On Boxing Day, David Ornstein suggested how United might go about offloading Rashford. He revealed that United chiefs are likely to loan Rashford out in January.

This would give the 27-year-old the chance to rebuild both his confidence and transfer value, setting up a permanent move away from Old Trafford in summer 2025. Rashford could therefore follow in the footsteps of compatriots Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

READ MORE: Shock Lionel Messi to Man Utd claim as report reveals legend’s past stance

Man Utd transfers: Gyokeres latest; left-back ‘confidence’

Meanwhile, United are thought to be in pole position for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres as reports claim Arsenal have dropped out of the race.

Arsenal are instead looking towards Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, giving United a free run at £62m-rated Gyokeres.

Amorim should be able to get the best out of Gyokeres after the pair struck up a great relationship at Sporting previously.

In addition to hunting a new centre-forward, Amorim also wants United to bring in a left wing-back.

As per journalist Chris Winterburn, United are ‘fairly confident’ they’ll sign a left-sided defender ‘early in the January window’.

Winterburn adds that Girona star Miguel Gutierrez and Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras – whom United have a buy-back option for – are viable options for the Red Devils.

QUIZ – think you know Marcus Rashford?