Rashford reaches decision on joining Aston Villa outright after Emery stuns Man Utd loanee

Marcus Rashford is ready to overlook his dreams of playing abroad after warming to the idea of turning his loan spell with Aston Villa permanent, and a report claims two factors – one being Unai Emery – have influenced the Manchester United loanee’s thinking.

Ruben Amorim made it crystal clear Rashford had no future at Man Utd after repeatedly omitting the winger from his matchday squads. Amorim believed Rashford lacked commitment and application and a January transfer was quickly approved.

After links with overseas giants like Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus came and went, Rashford ultimately signed with Aston Villa on a six-month loan. The agreement contains an option to buy worth £40m.

The 27-year-old has made a bright start to life at Villa Park and according to a fresh update from the Sun, Rashford has opened the door to turning the loan spell permanent.

Explaining why, two factors were cited, the first of which is Unai Emery.

Rashford is said to have been immediately impressed by the Spaniard and ‘believes that Unai Emery is the perfect manager to resurrect his Premier League and international career.’

The second reason, as mentioned, is Rashford’s desire to become a key figure for his country again.

Starring in the the toughest league in the world for a team regularly challenging for European qualification will do Rashford’s chances of impressing new England boss, Thomas Tuchel, a world of good.

What’s more, Rashford has already made a positive impression at Villa Park and enhanced the chances of Villa taking up their option.

The report added: ‘[Rashford] has also impressed his team-mates, his new manager and Villa’s fans since his arrival in the West Midlands.

‘That has been reiterated by Rashford’s strong commitment on the training ground – one of the areas of his game which was questioned during his time at Old Trafford.’

The Sun’s report concluded: ‘Rashford is veering towards the idea of remaining in England and in the Premier League rather than relocating overseas.’

