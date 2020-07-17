Marcus Rashford reveals secret of Man Utd’s improved potency

Marcus Rashford has revealed that Manchester United have been working hard on their build-up play in and around the box and says that is why they are scoring so many goals.

United have scored 21 goals since the Premier League returned, including another two at Selhurst Park in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time and he also produced a wonderful piece of skill to help Anthony Martial wrap up the contest late on.

It ensured the Red Devils moved back level on points with fourth-placed Leicester, who were able to get the better of Sheffield United earlier in the day.

“I am trying to be clever inside the box and find half a yard to get a shot off,” Rashford told BT Sport.

“It’s the pattern of play that we do before that’s the positive. It’s what we’ve been improving on and it’s the reason we’ve been scoring so many goals in the last few games.”

He added: “Anthony [Martial] has done a lot work today and makes himself available to receive the ball. He deserved to get a goal. It is always good when your strikers can score.”

United can guarantee a top-four finish by winning their remaining two fixtures against West Ham and Leicester.

“Every game for us now a big game, we were scoring goals for fun before Southampton and the last two have been difficult games, we had to work double hard to win today,” he said.

“We have to go and win every game, that has been the goal for the past few weeks but today has been good to refocus.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to see United recover from a slow start to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Solskjaer said: “It had to be better than the first half and they showed it, especially after the drinks break.

“The last 20 to 25 minutes we played some controlled stuff, but today was about getting three points again. We are at that stage of the season where you don’t get extra points for how it looks.”

"He's done a lot of work today, Anthony, he deserved a goal." "We've just got to go and win every game now." Marcus Rashford gives his view after a goal and an assist ensured a vital three points for Man Utd. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/PR4rxwMFcK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 16, 2020

Rashford scored in a second consecutive game following his effort at home to Southampton on Monday and was a constant threat at Selhurst Park.

Raring to go again

He managed to dribble away from three Palace opponents in the 78th minute before laying the ball into the path of Martial, who struck into the bottom corner for his 22nd goal of the campaign.

“Marcus is just enjoying himself and his football,” Solskjaer added.

“Him and Anthony together link really well off each other and when I can see those boys with that body language, smiling and positive, I am delighted.”

The Red Devils boss handed a rare start to Timothy Fosu-Mensah, with left-backs Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams out with ankle and head injuries respectively.

Scott McTominay also started in place of Nemanja Matic as Solskjaer made changes to his line-up for the first time in six games.

With an FA Cup semi-final to come against Chelsea on Sunday, plus the latter stages of the Europa League to play in August, the Norwegian was asked if his squad can cope with the fixture pile-up.

Solskjaer insisted: “We are fine. We are fit and the players are raring to go and want to play again.

“Of course anyone can hold their hands up at any moment and say I want to sit out this one. We have players on the bench desperate to join in.

Hodgson bemoans VAR

“We were forced with Brandon and Luke not available, but Timothy did great and Scotty has been fantastic. He took a shift for Nemanja.

“We have had a chance over this period to take players off when we have been three up in many games after 60 minutes, so we have been fortunate in that respect.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson felt VAR got two big decisions wrong at Selhurst Park.

Simon Hooper was the man in place at Stockley Park and he adjudged Victor Lindelof to have got the ball when Wilfried Zaha went down in the penalty area in the 44th minute.

VAR was also required when Jordan Ayew slid in Zaha’s cross with 55 minutes on the clock and it ruled the forward to be marginally offside.

“Certainly we are not fortunate at the moment. The Gods of fortune are not smiling on us with certain decisions,” Hodgson said.

“We have won games and got good results against top teams like Man United playing a lot worse than we did tonight.”