Marcus Rashford has completed his move to Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season – and both clubs can feel pretty pleased at the deal, with all the terms revealed and with the player speaking out on the move and the player quickly sending Manchester United a message.

The 27-year-old has finally settled his future after a long-running saga that saw him hold talks with several overseas clubs, only for Unai Emery’s side to step in late last week and quickly agree terms on a loan move that could become a permanent £40m deal in the summer. In his first words since signing with the club, Rashford has explained how joining Aston Villa was an easy decision.

“I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision – I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the managers’ ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.”

Villa have agreed to cover a minimum 75% of the player’s £325,000 a week deal, rising to 90% depending on performance-based bonuses. That means Manchester United are sparing themselves a hefty weekly expense, meaning if he performs to his best, they will only be on the hook to cover just £32,500 every seven days.

As a compromise, Villa are not paying a loan fee for Rashford, and have secured the option to make the move permanent in the summer, rather than the obligation United were initially looking for.

That fee, should Villa decide to take them up on it, will be worth £40m, though the fact there is a big get-out clause was both crucial to Villa in those negotiations and now means the player will have to work to prove himself, rather than resting on his laurels.

Both sides are understood to be happy with those terms, with Ruben Amorim also making his feelings clear on the matter.

Amorim denies Marcus Rashford transfer embarrassment

Amorim was asked on Sunday if he would feel embarrassed should Rashford start performing to his best for his new side.

That question arrived in the wake of another home defeat on Sunday – this time to Crystal Palace.

“Humiliating? It’s not embarrassing. When you loan a player, you expect him to play and to improve, so there is nothing humiliating there.

“I understand the question but I am just focused on my players, that’s all. When the window closes, I will be really focused on just our team and to improve our team.”

Journalist Henry Winter believes the move to Villa represents a superb chance for Rashford to relaunch his career, but feels the player must move down to the area to truly make the most of his opportunity.

“Aston Villa offers a fantastic relaunching opportunity for Marcus Rashford if he responds to Unai Emery’s demands in and out of possession,” Winter wrote on X.

“Emery’s a very detailed technical and tactical coach who can bring the best out of underperforming individuals. If there are no last-minute hitches in the loan deal, Rashford will be playing in front of the Holte End which will expect total commitment. If he delivers, Villa fans will love him.

“His pace, directness and goal threat, cutting in from the left will be a useful asset for Villa. They need reinforcements and options because of the European workload and Jhon Duran’s exit. He will need a couple of games to regain match sharpness but Rashford is fitter than depicted.

“He’s let his career drift over the past two years but there’s still a good player there. Anyone who has scored 139 goals in 426 games for United, and 17 goals in 60 for England, clearly has quality. It’s all down to Rashford now. His character and ability are being questioned. He has to seize this chance.

“Villa are a distinguished club with a fine history and an exciting future thanks to Emery, Monchi and the owners. Villa Park is a special place, raucous and rocking when the team are flying. It’s all there for Rashford, the stage, the support, the manager, the Champions League.

“He’s only 27. He’s desperate to get back in the England squad – a tall order given the attacking quality Thomas Tuchel can call upon (not least Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers). But Rashford has to deliver for the club first before even dreaming about an England recall.

“It’s been clear for two months that Rashford was going to leave United. Whatever the reasons – a combination of tactical, PSR, effort – a parting of the ways makes sense for the club and player.

“It’s a loan but hard to see Rashford returning. Ruben Amorim can get on with his important rebuilding job without the distraction of another saga.

“Eventually freeing up Rashford’s wages will allow significant reinvestment in the squad – at centre-forward.

“One caveat: the suggestion is that Rashford will commute to Bodymoor Heath. Really, he should move away from Manchester, closer to the training ground and Villa Park. Rashford has to pour every minute, and every ounce of energy, into this great opportunity at Villa.”

Man Utd push for Rashford replacement; Villa chase defender

The transfer business for either side will not end there.

United are pushing to sign a replacement for Rashford, though it appears talks for Mathys Tel have broken down, leaving Arsenal with a seemingly free run at the Bayern Munich player.

Moves for either Christopher Nkunku or Leon Bailey also look tough owing to United’s finances.

Meanwhile, Villa are continuing their recruitment drive and want to bring in a new defender next. Emery’s side sold Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce earlier this window and are seeking a replacement, with a push to bring Axel Disasi continuing despite the Blues’ initial reluctance to strengthen a direct top-four rival.

