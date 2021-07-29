Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will make a decision soon on whether Marcus Rashford undergoes shoulder surgery, while he has signalled his intent to allow one player to leave on loan.

Having featured for England at Euro 2020, the 23-year-old was planning to go under the knife to deal with a longstanding shoulder injury that would keep him out for approximately 12 weeks.

But Solskjaer was quick to say a decision had yet to be made on whether Rashford would undergo surgery, with the forward set to meet with the club when returning from his summer break.

“With Marcus, we’ll probably make a decision in next few days when we check him up again. The last decision-making,” he said. “What’s best for him and best for the club has to be considered.

“With the boys who’ve not come back yet, I don’t know (how they are). I haven’t got a Scooby-Doo on how they are fitness-wise.

“Everyone’s due in Monday for training and then we’ve got two weeks. That means they’ve had three weeks since the last game – Fred at the Copa America and English finalists.

“So we’ll see how they are, what fitness levels they’re at because it’s down to them, what they’ve done during the holidays as well. I can’t just throw them in if it’s not safe or if they’re not fit enough.”

United have decisions to make on the fitness and role of a number of players in the coming weeks.

Solskjaer said he will look at teenager Amad Diallo’s short-term future after the Olympics, while Axel Tuanzebe could head out on loan with Raphael Varane set to join.

Tuanzebe loan green light

Phil Jones could also soon bolster United’s centre-back options as he prepares to return from a knee injury

“Of course Raphael looking like everything is sorted there and we’ve made that deal. I can see Axel going out because I’ve got Raphael Varane, (Harry) Maguire, (Victor) Lindelof, Eric Bailly.

“Phil Jones is coming back in. He’s due to start training over the weekend when we’ve got everyone in on Monday, which is a big plus for him.

“I’ve had similar troubles in my career and he’s such a professional good lad.

“It’s great to see him ready to train again. Hopefully Jonah can first of all train with us and then get game-time soon.

“If he can play in the 23s to start with or reserves, or we can arrange some behind closed doors for him because I know exactly the feeling of being out for so long.

“You just want to feel your way in. He’s always served the club and it was time to look after him and his own health but now he’s ready to train with us.”

