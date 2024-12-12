Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Marcus Rashford would potentially be a ‘better’ player if he joined one of Manchester United’s biggest Premier League rivals.

It was reported earlier this week that the Red Devils are actually open to selling the Old Trafford academy graduate ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, with the likes of Barcelona and PSG linked with the England man.

It’s claimed that an exit for Rashford, who is in his 10th season at Man Utd, would be beneficial to all parties – given the 27-year-old’s reported off-field issues along with his struggles to find consistent form.

Rashford’s best season to date came in 2022/23 when he scored 30 goals in all competitions under Erik ten Hag, but he has been in decline ever since and has notched a disappointing four times in 15 Premier League outings this term.

And while Murphy can’t see a scenario where Rashford is moved on, he thinks Arsenal would be a great fit for the pacy attacker where he could actually replace another Gunners forward.

When it was suggested by a fan that Rashford should move to The Emirates, Murphy told talkSPORT: “You know what, you never know for sure.

“But playing in a team that’s so settled and so confident and competent, there is a case that his end product would get much better, because Arsenal are really dominant in games.

“You could argue that Martinelli has been a bit hot and cold… There would be some people who would take Rashford over Martinelli.”

Rashford wasting his talent at Man Utd

Murphy does, however, believe that new Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim could get Rashford back to somewhere near his best for a player who is not living anywhere near up to expectations.

He added: “He should be doing more for the talent he’s got. I think we’ve already seen the best of Marcus Rashford but he’s capable of getting to that level again.

“I think [new United manager] Ruben Amorim is capable of doing that. I think the scenario of him going is unrealistic, I think he will stay and Amorim will get more out of him.

“He had one world-class season, his numbers were superb. With the ability he’s got, I think he’s capable of more.

“He’s been at a club for a long time but the managerial situation has never been stable, there’s been a lot of change.

“If he was in a better team, a more successful team, under a more competent manager than some we’ve seen at United, we might have seen a different outcome.

“He has wonderful attributes but his biggest problem is the perception. He looks down on himself, slumped.”

A left-back addition is the main objective at United in January, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Miguel Gutierrez is a concrete target for Ruben Amorim.

Ben Chilwell remains appreciated by the club, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras already knows the environment and is liked by Amorim, and Rayan Ait-Nouri is also still on United‘s shortlist.

However, in recent days, a new profile has emerged strongly and concretely in the form of Girona’s Gutierrez.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte reportedly wants Serie A giants Napoli to secure another transfer from Manchester United following the incredible success with former Red Devils star Scott McTominay so far.

The Serie A giants have also been heavily tipped to make another raid on Man Utd for forward Joshua Zirkzee, despite recent reports that the Netherlands international is unlikely to be moved on in the new year.

Italian outlet Il Mattino reports that Conte has given the ‘green light’ for his side to try and secure Zirkzee’s signing ahead of Juventus.

