Barcelona ‘go all out’ for Marcus Rashford after Man Utd ace ‘flirts’ with move; three exits to help unlock deal

Barcelona are ready to battle AC Milan for the signing of wantaway Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, according to a report.

Rashford’s January move away from Man Utd accelerated recently when his agents travelled to Italy to hold talks with potential suitors Milan and Juventus. Rashford’s camp are fielding offers from across Europe and are also expected to sit down with Borussia Dortmund chiefs in the coming days.

But there has been a twist in the transfer saga, with Barcelona racing into the picture.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Barca are prepared to ‘go all out’ to secure the statement signing of Rashford.

Hansi Flick’s side have ‘entered the bidding’ for the Englishman, who has already admitted he wants a ‘new challenge’ away from Old Trafford.

Rashford has been ‘flirting’ with a move to the Nou Camp in recent days and this has led to concrete interest from Barca, it is claimed.

Barca are drawing up plans to sign Rashford on loan until the end of the season, which could set up a permanent switch in the summer.

Their sporting director, Deco, is in Saudi Arabia and is planning negotiations with both United and Rashford’s entourage.

Clearly, Barca would need to improve their financial situation before landing the 27-year-old, given the fact they are already struggling to register summer signing Dani Olmo.

The report suggests that Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia are three players who might be offloaded by Barca in order to free up space on the wage bill.

DON’T MISS: Lucrative Man Utd sale ‘practically closed’, as colossal earner nears merciful exit

Barcelona enter Rashford mix as Arsenal ruled out

TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that Arsenal are keen on Araujo, though Juve are in a better position to snap him up.

This latest report on Rashford comes amid plenty of speculation about where the forward will head next. Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for him, though TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has moved to quash such claims.

Milan will be Barca’s strongest competitors for Rashford. Indeed, the Rossoneri are ‘serious’ about Rashford and have made space in their squad by offloading Noah Okafor to RB Leipzig.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have reportedly been asked to be kept informed on Rashford’s situation. United, though, would much rather he head abroad so they do not strengthen an English rival.

Barcelona back in for Liverpool ace; United eye Spurs hijack

Barca do have alternative targets for the left wing position in case Rashford heads elsewhere.

As per the Spanish press, the Blaugrana are once again on Luis Diaz’ trail. It is claimed that Diaz has rejected a contract offer from Liverpool as he still hopes to join Barca.

Barca are long-term admirers of the Colombian and had hoped to sign him last summer, only for Arne Slot to convince him to remain at Anfield.

United, meanwhile, will need to land a new forward if Rashford departs this month. Randal Kolo Muani is one player Ruben Amorim is particularly eager to work with.

Tottenham are aiming to sign the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain, but United are doing ‘everything possible’ to complete a transfer hijack.

United and Spurs will soon enter official talks with PSG over a loan-to-buy deal for Kolo Muani.

Rashford not in Amorim plans