Marcus Rashford has been linked with a shock move to Chelsea

Chelsea have made Marcus Rashford a top target and are trying to prise the Manchester United loanee away from Barcelona, a report has sensationally claimed.

Spanish outlet Fichajes suggest Chelsea have ‘launched an offensive’ for Rashford after identifying him as a ‘perfect’ signing for Enzo Maresca. Blues chiefs have ‘already begun talks with the player’s camp to persuade him not to extend his spell at Barcelona’.

Fichajes add that Chelsea have pounced as they are well aware of Barca’s ‘dilemma’ surrounding the winger. Rashford would have to take a significant pay cut to fit on their wage bill permanently.

How Marcus Rashford ended up at Barcelona

Ruben Amorim told Rashford to leave United in January, resulting in a loan move to Aston Villa

In July, Barca reached an agreement to sign him on loan with an option to buy

He’s notched six goals and nine assists in 16 appearances for the Catalan giants so far

Plus, in order to meet their €30million (£26m / $35m) buy option for Rashford, Barca would need to sell at least one player.

Chelsea have an ‘enormous’ financial advantage over the Blaugrana as they could sign the England star immediately, without having to sell any players first.

It is claimed that Chelsea’s offer has ‘opened the door’ for Rashford to leave Barca for a different club, with Maresca’s side leading the hunt.

Why Chelsea link seems fanciful

United have set Rashford’s price tag at £40m (€45m / $52.5m) for clubs other than Barca. They would likely demand way more from a direct Premier League rival such as Chelsea, and that is just one of several reasons why it is difficult to see the 28-year-old moving to Stamford Bridge…

Chelsea spent £92m (€104m / $121m) in the summer to revolutionise their left-wing options, bringing in Rashford’s former United team-mate Alejandro Garnacho alongside Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

As such, it would be a huge surprise to see them spend another £40m or more on a third player for that position.

Rashford may have left United under tough circumstances, but he remains a lifelong supporter of the club. He knows that joining a rival such as Chelsea would tarnish his reputation among United fans. For example, their opinion of Garnacho nosedived as soon as he agreed to join Chelsea.

Chelsea may be admirers of Rashford’s ability, but they have far more pressing transfer matters for 2026, such as a new central midfielder, centre-half and left-back.

Fichajes is one of Spain’s more unreliable sources for transfer news, so this rumour can be filed under ‘very unlikely’.

Chelsea news: Bid submitted; Barca revenge

