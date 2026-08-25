Chelsea are considering a dramatic late move for Marcus Rashford, per reports, putting the England forward’s future with Manchester United in doubt once again.

The Blues have spent around £350million on new additions so far this summer, bringing exciting attackers such as Morgan Rogers and Geovany Quenda, as well as the experienced Danny Welbeck.

However, it appears that Xabi Alonso is open to adding further new faces in attack, with The Independent reporting that United star Rashford is ‘an option that has been broached’ by Chelsea.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with Barcelona, but returned to United this summer and is back in their colours for the first time in 18 months, coming off the bench in their 2-0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday.

Barcelona opted against taking up their €30million (£26m / $35m) option to sign him permanently, despite a season in which he had 28 goal contributions across all competitions.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Michael Carrick is keen for Rashford to play a key role for United this summer, but that isn’t a view shared by the entire club hierarchy.

Some feel it would be better to get Rashford’s mega wages off the books, given he earns a reported £300,000 per week with The Red Devils.

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Chelsea considering surprise Rashford move

As we reported on August 17, it is still possible that Rashford leaves Old Trafford before the transfer deadline.

Barcelona are understood to remain interested in the versatile attacker, though their remains doubts whether they could make it work financially.

One thing is clear, though.

United have fully ruled out the possibility of another loan move for Rashford – they will only sanction a permanent sale.

They will demand the £26million fee that Barcelona refused to pay, and the big question is whether Chelsea would be open to paying that, and take on his big-money wages.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Blues formalise their interest in Rashford with a bid and tee up another potential twist in the England international’s career.

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