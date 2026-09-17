Marcus Tavernier is in with a chance of an England call-up

Marcus Tavernier is under consideration for a first England call-up as Thomas Tuchel prepares to name his first squad since the Three Lions’ World Cup heartbreak, TEAMtalk understands.

Tuchel is due to announce his squad for the forthcoming Nations League fixtures against Spain, Czechia and Croatia, with a number of uncapped players understood to be under consideration.

We have been told that Bournemouth midfielder Tavernier is among those being looked at as Tuchel and his coaching staff assess their options ahead of the international break.

The 27-year-old has made an impressive start to the campaign, scoring three goals in four games under new Bournemouth boss Marco Rose.

His form has brought him back into the England picture after he was previously monitored by Tuchel’s staff in the build-up to the World Cup finals.

We understand Tavernier was being watched closely by England staff following an excellent end to last season, and his performances have ensured he remains on their radar.

The former Middlesbrough man can operate in a number of attacking midfield roles and his current form has strengthened his case for a maiden senior international call-up.

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Tavernier is not the only uncapped player being considered by Tuchel.

We understand that Alex Scott, Josh King and Jobe Bellingham are also among the players being assessed as England’s new boss considers fresh options.

Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood is also on the radar and is another player being looked at by Tuchel’s staff as they assess the options available to them.

The versatile 19-year-old has already established himself at Premier League level and his ability to operate in midfield as well as defensive positions is understood to have attracted attention.

Another attacking midfielder who Tuchel is believed to have been impressed by is Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder is also understood to be under consideration as Tuchel weighs up his options for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Tuchel is expected to make changes as he begins shaping his England squad, with the games against Spain, Czechia and Croatia providing an early opportunity to assess players who have yet to establish themselves at international level.

For Tavernier, his blistering start under Rose could now see him rewarded with the biggest opportunity of his career.

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