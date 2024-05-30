Maresca objective fails instantly as striker opts for Arsenal over Chelsea, with lower fee on cards

Benjamin Sesko is unlikely to become Enzo Maresca's first Chelsea signing as he favours a move to Arsenal

Benjamin Sesko is reportedly favouring a move to Arsenal over Chelsea, soon after it was reported the striker had been made the Blues’ top priority after Enzo Maresca gave the signing the green light.

The Blues have been linked with some big-name strikers for some time given their striker woes of late. The season before last, the top-scoring striker was Kai Havertz, with nine goals – he was outscored by winger Raheem Sterling.

In the summer, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku were brought through the door to ease the issues up top.

But Nkunku spent most of the season sidelined, and Jackson failed to inspire for large portions of the campaign; while he bagged 17 goals, he was wildly inconsistent at times.

As such, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney have been heavily linked with Stamford Bridge moves.

The former pair have been some of the most explosive strikers in Europe of late, and Toney, while slow this season off the back of a ban, had a very promising campaign a year ago.

Osimhen remains on the Chelsea list after Maresca walked through the door to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the manager’s seat.

However, it’s RB Leipzig man Sesko who’s now said to be the priority.

Chelsea fall at first hurdle for Sesko

That’s after Maresca is said to have given the green light to the signing of the impressive striker.

But according to reports, it seems Chelsea have immediately failed.

That’s as it’s believed Sesko is favouring a move to Arsenal, instead.

Their interest in him is longer-term, after they decided to drop back from elite strikers given Kai Havertz’s good form up top meant they were no longer required, to instead sign a younger player who can progress into a big name.

That certainly seems plausible after the Slovenia international bagged 18 goals in all competitions this season.

As such, it’s said the Gunners are leading the race for Sesko’s signature.

Arsenal looking for cheaper Sesko deal

While they’re already likely to get a cheaper deal with the Leipzig man than they would for a player like Gyokeres, who was on their list as well as Chelsea’s, Arsenal are said to be hopeful they can drive the price down even further.

Sesko has a £55million release clause, but Mikel Arteta’s side are hopeful they can negotiate the fee down from that.

Whether they manage it remains to be seem, but they’ve at least got positive news in that the striker wants to join them.

It remains to be seen what Maresca’s Chelsea will do if they can’t get their priority signing, having learned he wants to join a rival very soon after it was revealed he was top of their list.

