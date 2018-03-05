Balotelli aiming high as he names the two clubs he’d like to join

Former Man City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has outlined the two clubs where he’d like to play next as his nomadic career prepares to bring him back to Serie A.

Balotelli has rediscovered his top form this season, scoring 21 goals this season for Nice.

But the Italy striker will become a free agent in the summer and has already signalled his intention to return to Serie A.

Now the sometimes-controversial striker has named the two clubs where he sees himself next.

Speaking on Rai Sport, Balotelli said: “My agent Mino Raiola is taking care of my future. All I know is that I have matured and I am ready to come back to Italy.

“I think it’d be very difficult to come to Milan, as it would be the third time, but Juventus and Napoli are two teams that I like.”