Balotelli blasts PSG star over ‘bullsh*t’ Davide Astori comments

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has blasted Dani Alves for ‘bullsh*t’ comments regarding the death of Davide Astori.

Fiorentina captain Astori died suddenly over the weekend, prompting PSG defender Alves to make what have widely been branded as insensitive comments.

Balotelli has now added his own voice to that criticism, saying: “He could have spared it.

“He had to give condolences and that’s it, even I could have said bullshit.”

“He can’t make these comments about death. He said things that have nothing to do with it.

“Astori was a good and polite boy, I played with him in the national team.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to go to the funeral because of training, otherwise I would have taken the car and gone. ”

“This is something that happened despite the regular check ups we footballers have once a month and its scary because he died in the bed and nothing really happened.

“It is easy to go to heaven.”

For reference, Alves had said: “We were not disturbed too much because we did not know him very much, I am sorry for his family.

“I think that David has done what he owed in this chaotic world and that now he is in a better world. But in the world every day thousands of children who do not receive much attention die of hunger and they are just as important.

“We all have to die sooner or later because we are passing through. Maybe we are sad, but certainly not like his family.”