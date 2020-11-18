Liverpool flop’s future uncertain as key snag puts England return in doubt

Mario Balotelli looks unlikely to agree a ‘sensational’ move to Barnsley despite holding talks with the Championship side, according to a report.

Balotelli is a free agent after Italian side Brescia terminated his contract in June after he missed training sessions.

The Sun reports that the 30-year-old‘s search for a new career avenue has led to him training with Serie D team Franciacorta.

However, the newspaper adds that there was potential for a stunning return to England. Indeed, Balotelli’s agent held talks with Barnsley chairmen Chien Lee and Paul Conway ‘recently’.

But while both sides showed early interest in a deal, that enthusiasm has now faded away, with Balotelli now considering other options.

What’s more, Barnsley reportedly felt the Italian could have boosted their chances of staying in the English second tier. The South Yorkshire side sit 16th, seven points above the relegation zone.

As for where Balotelli could move to next, Franciacorta looks a feasible option for now. However, The Sun adds that his next steps largely remain unclear.

Balotelli began his senior career with Inter before making a name for himself with a move to Manchester City.

While there, he shrouded himself in controversy but, at the same time, came up with several crucial contributions for his team. Indeed, he supplied Sergio Aguero to help City win the Premier League in 2012.

Furthermore, after scoring in a 6-1 rout of Manchester United, he showed off his infamous ‘Why Always Me?’ t-shirt.

And despite a return to Italy in 2013, he was back in the Premier League with Liverpool in 2014. The Reds, who had lost Luis Suarez to Barcelona, looked to Balotelli as a quick fix.

However, he could not rediscover his explosive City form and left Anfield for Milan on loan a year later, making the move permanent again in 2016.

