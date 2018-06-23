Gotze drops biggest hint yet he wants Klopp reunion at Liverpool

Long-term Liverpool target Mario Gotze appears to have firmly opened the door on a move to Anfield.

The duo enjoyed a fruitful relationship during their Borussia Dortmund days and World Cup winner Gotze was strongly linked with a move to Anfield a couple of summers ago when it become apparent he was leaving Bayern Munich.

However, despite Klopp’s best efforts, Gotze chose to return to Dortmund; though a move to Liverpool always remained on the agenda with the two reportedly in regular contact.

And now Gotze appears to have truly made a move to Merseyside a strong possibility after the 26-year-old admitted he would fancy a move to Liverpool to work alongside his former mentor again.

“I decided to leave Bayern and Jurgen Klopp was interested in getting me to Liverpool,” he said on ‘Being Mario Gotze’.

“And I was also interested in working with him again. [The desire to play for him] still exists.

“He is a world-class coach and that’s why it’s always an option.

“I decided to join Borussia Dortmund, but it was not a decision against Liverpool or Jurgen Klopp.”

Gotze scored just twice in 26 appearances for Dortmund in the 2017/18 season as his once strong form deserted him and the player could be allowed to move on as BVB finished a distant 29 points behind champions Bayern Munich in fourth place.

