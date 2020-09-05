West Ham’s decision makers have been called into question by captain Mark Noble on social media following Grady Diangana’s sale to West Brom.

The winger spent last season on loan with the Baggies, where he helped them to promotion back to the Premier League. Diangana registered eight goals and seven assists in 30 games for Slaven Bilic’s side.

However, he was expected to return to West Ham and compete for a place in their side.

Certainly he is a player that Noble clearly rates. So it perhaps came as no surprise when Noble publicly lambasted their decision to sell him to their Premier League rivals.

Tweeting soon after the deal was formally announced, Noble said:”As captain of this football club, I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left. Great kid with a great future.”

Diangana moves for an undisclosed fee believed to be for an initial £15m. The deal could reach as much as £20m though for the England Under-21 international.

Speaking to West Brom’s website, Diangana also felt sadness at leaving his boyhood club.

“West Ham was all I had known before last season and I’m sure people will understand that I felt some sadness at leaving,” he said.

“But coming here having had that season we have just experienced, there were no nerves about leaving at all. Knowing the manager and the players and the feelings I have got for the club just made me excited.

“Last season was really my first out of U23s football. It was the most football I had ever played in a single season. I didn’t know what it really meant to win games, especially as we were challenging for promotion. Now I do.

“It taught me that it is not OK to survive. We need to go out to try to win every game and that is how we will approach every match.”

The Hammers hope to reinvest the money in the team, which may appease Noble. Brentford’s highly-talented star Said Benrahma is thought to be high on David Moyes’ wish-list.

Albion have also signed defender Cedric Kipre from Wigan Athletic on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old impressed at the heart of the Wigan defence last season. He helped them keep 12 clean sheets in 36 appearances.

After signing for an undisclosed fee, sporting director Luke Dowling was clearly a happy man.

“In Cedric, we’ve signed someone who has the potential to really establish himself as a Premier League defender.

“He was part of a Wigan team that, from the turn of the year, produced results which would have placed them in the Championship’s top three. Cedric was a very impressive figure in that run of form.

“He has been on our target list for some time. We are delighted to get the deal done. We look forward to watching him progress.”

