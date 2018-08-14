Manchester United are increasingly optimistic about agreeing new terms with David De Gea after the club were further prompted by the growing cost of the world’s top goalkeepers.

The 27-year-old’s future has been repeatedly questioned since he came close to joining Real Madrid three years ago and United are once again desperate to retain the services of the Spain international.

Thibaut Courtois’ €35million move from Chelsea to the Bernabeu last week has taken his most obvious destination out of the equation, boosting United’s hopes of agreeing a new contract with De Gea.

Reports in Tuesday’s papers claim United have offered De Gea terms on a new deal to the summer of 2023, which will see his pay elevated to closer towards the club’s top earners.

The Spaniard’s current deal expires next summer with a further year existing as an option to be triggered by the club, but the club are keen to extend it for even longer given the current market value for the game’s elite goalkeepers.

The market for keepers has spiralled considerably in the past year, with Jordan Pickford costing Everton £30million last summer when he was both uncapped by England and recently relegated, and the world record broken twice in the past month.

First Alisson Becker moved from Roma to Liverpool for around £66m, then Chelsea trumped that by replacing Courtois with Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71.6m.

That makes the £18.9m De Gea cost in 2011 look paltry by comparison but United’s interest has long been in locking down a long-term stay rather than cashing in on one of their prized assets.

