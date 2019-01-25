Marko Arnautovic makes decisive statement to West Ham fans

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has revealed that he intends to stay at the London Stadium.

The Austrian forward had been linked with a lucrative move to China but in an Instagram post on Friday evening he revealed he will remain with the Hammers until at least the end of the season.

Arnautovic, 29, was the subject of a reported £35million bid from a Chinese club, thought to be Shanghai SIPG. He admitted he had been tempted by the move but now wants to “put a stop” to the speculation.

“Dear West Ham fans, I guess it’s no secret that there has been an offer for me and I have admit that the offer was a very tempting one for me and my family,” wrote Arnautovic in an Instagram story.

“I’ve given 100 per cent to my club duties but I have also needed some time to talk to my club, my wife and the rest of my family.

“I have now decided to put a stop to all the writings and speculation. I’m a professional footballer and the only thing I know in life is to play football.

“It’s clear that London and West Ham United feels like home for me and I hope the West Ham fans have always seen that.

“The club has pointed my career in the right direction since I joined and therefore I want to put the offers aside, help the club to climb as high as possible in the table and try to win the Cup.

“Let’s focus on the rest of this season together and let them bubbles fly COYI.”

