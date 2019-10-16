Marko Grujic insists he wants to use his time at Hertha Berlin to make big improvements to his game and become good enough to force his way into the Liverpool squad in the not-too-distant future.

The Serbia international was the first signing Jurgen Klopp made as Liverpool boss, joining in a £5.2million switch from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016.

However, unlike the vast majority of Klopp signings, Grujic has struggled to make an impact and has not played for the Reds since December 2017, having spent the last two years out on loan.

Now some months into his second season on loan with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, Grujic admitted earlier this year that he’s not planning to return to Liverpool before the end of his loan and is loving his time at the capital club.

However, despite reports Liverpool could look to sell the player if an offer of around €40m comes Liverpool’s way, Grujic insists he is in regular contact with the Reds boss and claims he is using his time in the Bundesliga to pave the way for what he hopes will be a long and successful career at Anfield.

“Klopp and I are texting regularly,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“He said that it would be a great opportunity for me to improve my development.

“The Bundesliga is one of the strongest leagues in the world and Hertha BSC is a big club.

“It is very important for me to play regularly right now and [Klopp] told me to fight for my place in the team.”

He added: “It’s not easy to become a part of the Liverpool squad, I can see myself in the red shirt but I have to become more experienced before I can wear it again.

“I want to improve my physical performance and take my concentration to another level.

“I want to be ready for Liverpool so I will have a chance to get into the team.”

