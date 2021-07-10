Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with Porto to let midfielder Marko Grujic sign for the Portuguese club on a permanent deal.

The Serbian may have made history by becoming Jurgen Klopp’s first Reds signing, but he has played little part in the club’s success under the manager. Instead, he has spent time on loan at Hertha Berlin and Porto. While he has accepted the moves away, he admitted frustration at the lack of clarity over his future last season.

As his next step comes into view over the summer, Grujic has revealed he now feels open to returning to Portugal.

After Liverpool took their time in negotiations, A Bola (via Sport Witness) reports that the two clubs have finally agreed a fee and deal structure.

Porto will pay €13million (£11million) for Grujic. That figure sits in between both club’s valuations; Porto had to pay more than the €10million (£8.5million) they wanted to.

Liverpool have also had to compromise after demanding €17million (£14.5million) for the midfielder.

What’s more, the reported agreement would end talk of a potential swap deal involving Porto’s Otavio.

Should the deal go through, Grujic would become the second star to leave Anfield in recent days. Indeed, young forward Liam Millar has completed a permanent move to Basel.

Despite spending five years on Liverpool’s books, Grujic has only played 16 games for the Reds.

His last outing came against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in October. His last Premier League appearance, meanwhile, came in a five-minute cameo against Brighton in December 2017.

Grujic hints at Liverpool transfer

Grujic said of his future earlier this month: “I will soon join Liverpool’s preparations, to do that basic part, so we’ll see the next step.

“We’ll see which club I’m going to play for; I don’t know at the moment.

“But as for the blue colours, I think I’ve done well in the last three seasons. Of course, it can always be better!”