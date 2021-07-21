Grujic reflects on Liverpool career after doing ‘everything’ to seal exit

Marko Grujic has nodded towards how much he pushed to leave Liverpool so he could join FC Porto on a permanent basis in an interview with his new club.

Grujic sealed a permanent return to Porto after spending last season on loan there. It marks the end of an era, because he was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing at Liverpool. Despite that accolade, he never made much of an impression at Anfield. Indeed, he spent most of his five years as a Liverpool player on loan elsewhere.

Despite beginning pre-season training back at his parent club, Grujic did not have a future on Merseyside. Instead, he recently made his move to Porto permanent.

There had been a feeling that the transfer saga may drag out across most of the summer. Liverpool were holding out for a higher fee than what Porto were offering. However, the player’s will was decisive in them finding a middle ground sooner.

Now, Grujic has confirmed he “did everything” he could to make sure he became a Porto player rather than a Liverpool one for the forthcoming years.

“I’m really happy,” he told Porto’s official website.

“I did everything I could to return to FC Porto and I am very happy that this day has arrived.

“The clubs reached an agreement and returning to FC Porto was the most important thing for me, as I felt very good here last season.”

July 21 Transfer Chatter - Arsenal Locatelli blow, Atletico preparing Trippier replacements and Tottenham chase Serie A defender Arsenal suffer blow in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli, Atletico Madrid are preparing for life without Kieran Trippier and Tottenham have their eyes on Atalanta centre-half, all in today's transfer chatter.

It was not just Grujic himself who wanted the deal done. He revealed the role played by Porto fans in convincing him to make the move.

“From the first day I left FC Porto I received messages from fans asking me to come back. They showed me a lot of affection and gave me a lot of support, something I couldn’t ignore.”

Grujic reflects on Liverpool stint

Despite his Liverpool journey ending on just 16 appearances, the Serbia international is proud to have represented the club.

“[It] was a great honour to be part of this massive club!” he posted on Instagram.

“[I] made some lifelong friends, learned many things on and off the pitch and will bring them with me in the new challenges.

“Thank you Liverpool FC!”

READ MORE: Simeone admits Liverpool transfer in sight for star amid big Atletico gripe