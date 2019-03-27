Marko Grujic says he doesn’t fancy Liverpool return

Marko Grujic says he is not planning to return to Liverpool and is loving his time at Hertha Berlin.

The 22-year-old Liverpool signed a new contract with Liverpool and immediately joined the Bundesliga side on a season-long loan last summer.

The Serbia international has found a home in Berlin and become a regular for Pal Dardai’s side, making 16 appearances and scoring three times in the league, despite enduring ankle problems.

And after making only a hamdful of appearances for Liverpool after arriving in 2016, Grujic has no intention of returning to Anfield just yet.

“I feel very comfortable in Berlin. Hertha gave me a great opportunity to play in the Bundesliga,” Grujic told Bild.

“I’m still pretty young, for me this time at Hertha – with the exception of injuries – has been brilliant so far to show my qualities.

“But, ultimately, I cannot decide. But, if I could choose myself, I would stay with Hertha for another year, or maybe even two years, to make a very good name for myself by improving all my qualities. And that’s only possible if you play every game.”

It’s not all one-way affection either in Berlin because Dardai is fully appreciative of Grujic and recently labelled him “by far the best midfielder at Hertha Berlin in 20 years”.

Grujic, who spent last season on loan with Cardiff, added: “Hertha is my favourite. I would love to stay here longer. And if Liverpool ever wanted to sell me and I could decide, it would be great if Hertha made an offer.

“Most of all my self-confidence has increased due to the match practice. My defensive behaviour has also improved a lot because of the games.

“Of course it would be great to be there (Liverpool). But for the development of my career at this time it is much more important to always be in the starting XI than to be mentioned by name.”