Markovic ‘can leave Liverpool’ with European pair interested

Liverpool have reportedly told Lazar Markovic that he can leave Anfield this summer, with a pair of European giants interested in him.

Markovic joined the Redmen in 2014 for £20million from Benfica, but has failed to live up to his price tag during a frustrating spell at the club.

The Sun state that Jurgen Klopp is happy to let the 22-year-old leave on loan again, having spent last season in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

The report goes on to say that Italian club AC Milan are interested in a potential loan swoop for the Serbian international, as well as Schalke, although their interest is not thought to be as serious.

Sadio Mane’s signing from Southampton has pushed Markovic even further down the pecking order, with the winger yet to start under Klopp outside of preseason.

Earlier this year, Markovic spoke out against former manager Brendan Rodgers, despite it being Rodgers who brought him to the club.

“I had no problem with Brendan Rodgers and we had a bond until for some reason – that remains a mystery to me – he changed,” he told Fenerbahce’s club magazine.

“He stopped playing me and then at the start of the season he did not even include me in the squad and nobody explained to me what was going on or what his plans were, so I decided to leave.”