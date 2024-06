Liverpool have confirmed the departure of winger Lazar Markovic to Sporting on a season-loan deal after failing to secure a regular place.

The Serbia winger will spend the remainder of 2016-17 in Portugal with the Primeira Liga club.

Markovic has made 34 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals, after moving to Anfield from Benfica in July 2014.

He spent the duration of last season on loan at Fenerbahce.