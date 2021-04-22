Former Liverpool man poses theory about ‘arrogance’ behind ESL decision

Liverpool have come in for more criticism for their role in the European Super League project – this time from former player Markus Babbel.

Plans emerged at the start of this week for some of Europe’s biggest clubs to form a breakaway competition. Liverpool were one of six Premier League sides who would be part of it. However, all have now pulled out after intense backlash from fans, players and pundits alike

Those critics will be relieved to have seen the likes of Liverpool reverse their plans. However, it will take time to heal the wounds opened up by the initial announcement.

Ex-Reds defender Babbel has now added his voice to those who were critical of Liverpool’s original stance.

“I was very disappointed because I would never have thought it possible that a club like Liverpool FC would be willing to take such a step,” he told Spox (via Sport Witness).

“I would have expected it from many clubs. But the fact that Liverpool FC, of all clubs, would be prepared to do this really irritated me.

“When I found out afterwards that neither Jurgen Klopp nor the team had been made aware of the plans, I knew: Okay, there were a few gentlemen involved who have nothing to do with the history of this club and the history of the fans.

“The fact that the main people in charge of the sporting side didn’t know anything about it finally calmed me down a bit.

“It was clear that only the business people, who only think about money and are prepared to sell the soul of the club for it, had made this decision.”

Babbel went on to slam the “arrogance” of foreign owners who are merely seeking to exploit opportunities in other markets.

“I think there is also a certain arrogance involved,” he continued. “Many owners come from the USA or the Asian region and see huge potential there.

“It’s all about making football take place even more in the USA or in Asia to satisfy the needs of these fans.

“That’s where the customers are who bring the money. I really liked a fan banner that said: ‘We are the fans, not the customers’. The high-ups didn’t expect this response, so they folded.”

Questions asked of ownership

Liverpool’s owners have come in for criticism in recent days. John W Henry had to make a public apology for their actions.

It may not have been enough, as some have claimed that the Fenway Sports Group have no future at Anfield and will have to sell up.

But someone who thinks otherwise is Liverpool legend John Barnes.

“If Liverpool fans are unhappy and they say they want to get rid of John Henry and want him to sell the club, who do they want him to sell the club to? Somebody with more money than him?” Barnes said recently.

“If somebody comes in with the same amount of money, how do you think they got that money? By making decisions based on finance without regard (for the fans).”

