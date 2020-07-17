Inter Milan CEO breaks his silence on hopes of signing Man Utd star

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has broken his silence on the club’s hopes of signing Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international moved to the San Siro on loan last summer, with United desperate to get him off the books.

Inter agreed to pay half of his £405,000-a-week wages, with the Red Devils footing the rest of the cost.

However, his career in Serie A has failed to fully take off after a number of injury issues.

It was feared that his loan would expire and that he would head straight back to Old Trafford, where he is not wanted.

But in recent matches, the former Arsenal attacker has rekindled his career and he has impressed Inter chief Antonio Conte.

Since the season restart, Sanchez has scored twice and added six assists in eight appearances playing more centrally.

And Marotta has admitted that the 31-year-old is now a key part of Inter’s side.

“We must remember that he was absent for months because of an injury that affected him,” he said.

Sanchez finally showing his quality

“Today he is showing his qualities, which we did not just find out today.

“He’s an important player. It is premature to talk about the future, his rights belong to United.

“We will also evaluate his future with the coach, however, thinking that he is not our player and we will have to buy him.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on getting Sanchez off United’s wage bill to allow him to move for other targets. Particualrly given that his current from three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are all in supreme form.

Inter still have five Serie A matches to play, as well as Europa League fixtures. Meaning that Sanchez still has plenty of time to convince that he is worthy of a permanent move.

