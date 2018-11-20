Fellaini chats top-four battle for Man Utd and makes bold Man City claim

Manchester United are not far from matching Manchester City’s quality, despite the 12-point gap that exists between the sides, according to Marouane Fellaini.

Pep Guardiola’s side were comfortable 3-1 winners against United before the international break, with Jose Mourinho blaming the inclusion of the towering Belgian from the start for ruining his game plan in United’s defeat.

The loss left United down in eighth place in the Premier League table – a huge seven points adrift of the top four – but Fellaini insists that City are beatable and he has already targeted revenge in the return fixture at Old Trafford.

When asked if the result had emphasised a significant gap between the two teams, Fellaini told Sky Sports: “I don’t think so. I remember when I arrived in England it was a top four, now it is a top six, so every year it is more difficult.

“Next season we will see how it changes and in two and three years I think every year it is more difficult, the intensity is higher, so that’s why the Premier League is attractive.

“Manchester City are strong, but I think they will lose. Ok, they are very good and they have good players but it’s possible to beat them. We lost, but we have the second game at Old Trafford and we will see.”

Despite that claim, Fellaini knows City are the team to beat in the Premier League after admitting Guardiola’s side play some attractive football.

“They are very confident, all of them, they play good football, they play attacking football and they have a good dynamic,” he concluded.

Fellaini, meanwhile, is one of six potential injury doubts for United ahead of Saturday’s return to Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace.