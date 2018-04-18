Fellaini finally informs Man Utd of his plans this summer

Marouane Fellaini’s desire to secure an increase on his £120,000-a-week wages will see him quit Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Belgium midfielder will be out of contract at Old Trafford in around 10 weeks time and, despite being a firm favourite of Jose Mourinho, looks set to move overseas and chase one big, final payday.

According to the Daily Mail, Fellaini has this week informed United’s bosses that he intends to leave on a free transfer and is open to options in China, the United States or even within the Premier League.

Arsenal have been suggested as potential suitors for Fellaini, though the report claims alleged interest from Liverpool should be treated as a little more than a ‘red herring’.

News of Fellaini’s intentions to leave will come as big blow for Mourinho. The player has twice turned down offers of a new contract at United, with the Mail quoting a source within the club saying he’s determined to ‘follow the money’ and earn a bigger deal than that offered by United elsewhere.

The same source also tells the paper that the 30-year-old former Everton man feels he has ‘never really been accepted by both the United board or the club’s supporters’.

Fellaini has started just three Premier League matches under Mourinho this season with injuries hampering his availability, though he did start the disastrous Champions League defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Johnny Nic on doping: Paranoia about drugs in sport is ridiculous (Tennis365)

Massive over-reaction to Hamilton’s winless start (Planet F1)

Anthony Martial: Jose might not miss him, but his successor definitely would (Planet Football)