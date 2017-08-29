Marseille bid for Liverpool attacker as 10 other clubs show interest

Marseille have reportedly made a concrete offer for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who is also interesting 10 other clubs.

Origi has been strongly tipped to leave Anfield before Thursday’s transfer deadline, having been left out of Liverpool’s last two matchday squads.

The 22-year-old former Lille star is also being mentioned as being used as part of a makeweight as the Reds try and sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in a big-money deal.

L’Equipe, however, claims that Marseille have made a “concrete offer” for the Belgium international in a bid to bring him back to Ligue 1.

Tottenham were linked with shock move for Origi over the weekend, while Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Inter Milan, Juventus, Sampdoria, Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be pursuing the player.

Meanwhile, Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur claims that the striker “would be interested in a move to Monaco if he gets guarantees that he’ll play regularly,” although “no decision has been taken yet”, according to a report on This Is Anfield.

And Origi’s father, Mike Origi, has told DH.be that his son would be keen on moving to Tottenham, but ruled out a switch to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

“We were not contacted by Anderlecht. Divock has to leave Liverpool to have game time,” he said.

“Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”