Marseille boss explains why they ended chase for Giroud

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia has given up hope of signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

With the 2018 World Cup around the corner, Giroud is desperate to play week-in-week-out to secure his place in the France squad, which could result in a move away from the Emirates.

Although the 30-year-old managed to bag 16 goals last season, the arrival of £52million Alexandre Lacazette will most likely mean that Giroud will start the new campaign on the bench.

It is unclear where Giroud’s future lies, however, we know it will not be Marseille. Garcia has made it abundantly clear that he is done chasing Giroud and understands that the striker may have more tantalising offers on the table than Olympic Marseille.

“I do not think he wants to come to Marseille, Olivier Giroud. That’s the problem,” Garcia told L’Equipe.

“It is understandable – as he is a striker with the French national team who is making progress with Arsenal – that when he does change clubs, his interests might lie beyond OM.”