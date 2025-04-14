Rangers star Hamza Igamane is generating interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with Marseille making ‘serious moves’ for the forward, TEAMtalk understands.

Rangers are set to enter an exciting new era, with the San Francisco 49ers on the brink of taking over the club and a new manager expected to replace Philippe Clement in the summer.

A number of the Glasgow side’s players have impressed this season but perhaps none more so than striker Igamane, whose performances have drawn interest from some top European sides.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there have been enquiries made for the Moroccan youngster in the past couple of weeks as clubs look to put themselves in a strong position to sign him.

Roberto de Zerbi’s Marseille are understood to be big admirers of Igamane and have made ‘serious moves’ ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The French side are considering launching a bid for the forward in the coming months as they look to add more options to their front line.

It is expected that any opening bid would be below Rangers‘ valuation of £20m, but that won’t stop them pushing ahead with talks. Marseille could face competition from the Premier League, however, with Everton also keen on Igamane.

Everton are among Hamza Igamane’s long list of suitors

As previously reported, Everton have sent scouts to watch Igamane in action on multiple occasions this season and have been very impressed with his performances.

The Toffees are expected to have one of the busiest transfer windows in their recent history under new owners The Friedkin Group, and a new No. 9 is a priority for David Moyes.

TEAMtalk understands that Igamane is one of the strikers under serious consideration by Everton, along with the likes of Evan Ferguson and Liam Delap.

Several others are also keen, with sources stating that ‘everyone’ has scouted Igamane this season, with Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice all keen.

Rennes are also understood to have joined Igamane’s list of suitors. They recently signed Kyogo Furuhashi, but the former Celtic man has struggled to adapt to French football.

Igamane has notched an impressive 15 goals and three assists across all competitions for Rangers this term. He has proven he can perform in the Europa League, too, with four of his goals coming in that competition.

Rangers signed Igamane for just £2.5m last summer, so a £20m sale this summer would be a big profit for the Scottish side and fit in with their transfer strategy of buying low and selling high.

