Marseille are reported to be in line to sign Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has fallen out of favour at the club, according to The Mirror.

Elneny has fallen down the pecking order at The Emirates after manager Unai Emery boosted his midfield options this summer signing Lucas Torreira and Mateo Guendouzi.

The Egyptian failed to make an appearance last weekend for Arsenal in their Premier League fixture against reigning champions Manchester City. Elneny remained on the bench for their 2-0 defeat whilst Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Guendouzi started, with Torreira making a late appearance.

It was only in March when Elneny signed a new four-year contract extension to keep him at the Emirates after his deal was set to end in 2020.

Ramsey is also another Arsenal midfielder who had been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer after being targeted by Lazio and fellow Premier League clubs Liverpool, United and Chelsea.

Marseille have till the end of the month to get the deal done before the European transfer market closes. As the Premier League market is closed it means English clubs can still offload players to Europe till the end of this month, but not to domestic clubs.

