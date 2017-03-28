Marseille target Kante nearly missed Leicester fairytale

Chelsea’s ever-ready midfield battery N’Golo Kante has revealed he almost joined Marseille ahead of Leicester City back in 2015.

The 25-year-old has since gone on to become one of the most thought-after midfielders in the world after he spearheaded Leicester City’s astonishing Premier League title win last season.

The Frenchman, who joined Chelsea in the summer, has continued his fine form under Antonio Conte and is on course for back-to-back Premier League winner’s medals.

While Leicester City are now languishing in the bottom half of the league table without their star man, he has revealed that their title fairy-tale may never have happened if he chose differently two summers ago.

Speaking about his move away from Caen in 2015, Kante admitted to Canel+: “Among the clubs that most wanted to recruit me were Marseille and Leicester.

“I thought I had to go through a stage in France. I remember the generation of [Mamadou] Niang, [Franck] Ribery and [Samir] Nasri and it was a team that I liked, especially in the Champions League.”

Kante, however, joined Leicester City and went on to play a part in one of the world’s most famous underdog stories.

He joined Chelsea for £35million last summer, and his performances have helped the Blues go ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table with just 10 games remaining.

The 25-year-old is now a frontrunner for Player of the Year, however, he believes three of his team-mates deserve the award more.

“There are quite a few players in the Premier League who deserve this award.‘There is [Eden] Hazard, Diego Costa and David Luiz

