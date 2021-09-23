Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been accused of ‘doing nothing’ since signing for the club six years ago.

The 25-year-old has not scored for the Red Devils since bagging a brace during their 9-0 victory over Southampton back in February, mored than seven months ago. He did miss time at the end of last season with a knee ligament injury but was handed a rare start against Wes Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s crashed out of the competition, with Hammers playmaker Manuel Lanzini scoring the only goal. And Martial, who has not scored in 14 games, was a talking point once again.

Speaking as a BBC Five Live pundit, Dublin who played for the Red Devils from 1992 to 1994, said after the game: “We need to see more from Anthony Martial, we have said it many times before but he is not helping his cause.

“I want to see him sweating and putting the ball in the back of the net. He has not done enough since being at United, you see flashes and think it is the start then he doesn’t do anything.

“His body language is horrible to watch, he doesn’t want to run around and work hard to be Manchester United’s No 9.

“There were too many parts in the game where Manchester United did not do enough, the final third was poor.”

Big things were expected of the Frenchman when he arrived at Old Trafford for £36million in 2015. However, a goal return of just 78 from 263 appearances is disappointing.

Having notched 23 times during the 2019-20 campaign, he only mustered seven in 36 games last term.

Ronaldo return a hammer blow for Martial

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club has coincided with Martial being tipped to leave, either in January or next summer.

Tottenham have once again been linked with the forward. They wanted him before United struck a deal, with Martial now viewed as a potential strike partner for Harry Kane.

There has also been talk of a potential swap deal, with Kane heading to Manchester. However, a move across the city to The Etihad still remains the England skipper’s preferred option.

As for Martial, he’ll be hoping for more game time this weekend when the Red Devils face Aston Villa.

