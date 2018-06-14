Martial confirms exit wish as Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs hover

Anthony Martial’s agent has confirmed the player wants to leave Manchester United this summer – with a transfer to a Premier League rival looking increasingly possible.

The France winger has been in and out of Jose Mourinho’s side since his appointment at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, but the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez has pushed the player further down the pecking order.

Martial’s inactivity cost him a place in France’s 2018 World Cup squad, and with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all heavily linked with a move, the player’s agent has now confirmed he wants out.

Philippe Lamboley, who represents the 22-year-old, told RMC Sport: “After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United. There are lots of factors, and right now it’s too early to talk about them.

“Manchester United want Anthony to extend his deal and do not want him to leave but we have not reached an agreement for several months.

“I think that when Manchester United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That’s why this decision has come – it’s a well-thought-out decision.

“It’s important to remember that he is under contract and that Manchester United will have the last word. We will respect the club’s decision and he will stick with his commitment to the end.

“Anthony is disappointed because he has shown his love for the club and the supporters for three seasons. Without the unconditional support of the fans he would have already asked to leave United.

“But he got hooked and showed great professionalism and was successful. I think he has done his best for three years and it is important to remember that he scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in five months of last season.

“Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come.”

Martial has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain – as a makeweight in a deal for Kylian Mbappe – while Juventus are also known to be keen.

But it is Tottenham who have the upper hand in the race to sign the player; Mauricio Pochettino’s side being the only one of the three who can offer the player Champions League football.

