Anthony Martial is facing another spell on the sidelines after being ruled out of Wednesday night’s Old Trafford clash with Tottenham.

The French attacker has been a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man Utd side since his return from a hamstring injury in October, chipping in with a goal and two assists since his comeback.

Sky Sports News reported that Solskjaer would be without Martial tonight.

The source said that the attacker – who was substituted after 82 minutes against Villa and went straight down the tunnel – was fighting a losing battle to overcome a muscle problem and that has proved correct.

Solskjaer told MUTV: “Anthony got a slight injury on Sunday so he’ll be out for a little while.”

Solskjaer made four changes for the game with Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young coming in for Andreas Pereira, Martial, Juan Mata and Brandon Williams.

Speaking about Greenwood, Solskjaer said: “That’s what he’s been hoping, working, waiting for. Working hard, taking chances in the Europa League & Carabao Cup. He’s played really well. I’m sure he’s ready. I can see him creating chances & giving them trouble… he’s a goalscorer.”

Solskjaer on McTominay’s return, added: “Scott has been working really hard to be fit. Just couldn’t make the Villa one, but we’re happy to have him back here. He’s important for us, leader, physical presence in the middle, so great to have him back.”