Martial hurt at losing No 9 shirt to Zlatan

Anthony Martial was left “surprised and disappointed” to lose his No 9 shirt to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to the player’s agent.

Philippe Lamboley, the player’s representative, claimed Jose Mourinho’s decision to make summer recruit Ibrahimovic the club’s new No 9 and switch Martial to No 11 was ‘disrespectful’.

Lamboley admitted that his client was upset for two days, but denied any rift with Mourinho in an interview with French media outlet RMC Sport.

“I’m not going to lie to you. Yes, it got to him. Yes, it surprised him. Yes, he was disappointed… for two days,” said Lamboley.

“But he’s professional. He knew how to get back into things straightaway. Personally, I find that decision out of order and disrespectful to my player. I told Manchester United’s board that. You just don’t do it.

“So we accepted it, we turned the page, but we didn’t rip it up.”

Martial, who blasted 17 goals in 2015/16, has scored just two goals in 12 appearances this season and in fact he has started just four Premier League games this time around, but Lamboley denied there was a problem with Mourinho.

“They have a very professional relationship. I am sure that Jose Mourinho will know how to bring the best out of Anthony like Louis van Gaal did before him,” he added.

“He is very happy at United. He is not smiling all the time but that’s part of his personality. People who know him well know that he is a smiling, open and warm guy. He is very attached to the fans who have welcomed him so nicely.

“He has only one ambition: to have a great season and win titles with United. What he has accomplished already is amazing, he is only starting his career. And I promise you the best is to come.”

Martial was handed the No 9 shirt following his £36million move from Monaco in September 2015 before Ibrahimovic took over this season.