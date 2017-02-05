Martial ‘fears his Man Utd stay could be coming to a close’

Anthony Martial is reported to be in fear of being sold by Manchester United after suggestions he feels “scapegoated” by Jose Mourinho.

The Frenchman became the world’s most expensive teenager when he moved to Old Trafford from Monaco last summer and enjoyed an impressive first season at the club under Louis van Gaal.

However, the player has failed to command a regular first-team place this season having spent plenty of time on the subs bench, while his form has also drawn criticism from Mourinho.

And with a report recently claiming Martial’s relationship with Mourinho was “at an all-time low”, the Sunday Mirror claims the player ‘fears he Mourinho is trying to force both him and Luke Shaw out of the club this summer’.

And when Mourinho began the weekend by accusing his players of “lacking a winning mentality”, the 21-year-old believed the jibe was aimed at him.

The paper claims Paris Saint-Germain want to take the former Monaco star back to his native France – and United bosses are unlikely to stand in his way.

Martial excelled during his debut season at United, but he has now fallen behind Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard in Mourinho’s pecking order.

Defender Shaw is also facing a fight to stay at Old Trafford.

The left-back signed for £30m from Southampton in 2014 has struggled since a horrific leg-break 16 months ago, and Mourinho has questioned whether he has the mental toughness to cut it at a top club.

Speaking about Shaw’s decision to withdraw from the side that won at Swansea in November, Mourinho said:

“Luke Shaw told me this morning that he was not in the condition to play, so we had to build a defensive line.

“Daley Blind has some problems but he put himself available to be on the bench and to try to help the team, so the people that are here are people that I trust for a difficult match.”

“What I mean is that we have players with problems, but we also have players on the pitch who have problems.

“I have friends from other sports, playing at the highest level. How many times do they play when they are not 100 per cent?

“I have a friend who is a big tennis player and he tells me that he remembers more times when he has played with pain than the times he has played without any pain.”