Martial goal against Burnley to cost Man United £8.3m

Anthony Martial’s opener against Burnley on Sunday has triggered a clause in the deal that brought the Frenchman to Manchester United.

The youngster joined the Red Devils from Monaco back in 2015 for an initial fee of around £36million, which had the potential to reach £58.8million with add-ons.

And thanks to his 21st-minute opener against the Clarets, one of those add-ons was triggered.

One clause in the contract stated that United would be due to give Monaco an extra £8.3m if the 21-year-old scored 25 goals for the club. While his goal set-up United for a 2-0 win against Burnley, leaving them just one point off fourth-placed Manchester City, United will now have to pay the extra fee to Monaco after the France international reached the mark.

The Express reports that Martial has two more clauses remaining in that deal, which will see United shell out another £18.5million if triggered.

Jose Mourinho’s men will pay out an extra £8.5million if Martial reaches 25 appearances for France – currently sat at 15 – while the Manchester club will be due to pay another £10million if the forward is shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or.

Martial made just his second league start of this calendar year against Burnley on Sunday and was vastly improved after another public Jose Mourinho dressing down.

The Frenchman scored United’s first and assisted Wayne Rooney’s 39th-minute goal, which made the game safe at 2-0.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now injured for the remainder of the campaign, Martial has the opportunity to re-cement himself as a star player at Old Trafford.