‘Martial is doomed at Manchester United under Mourinho’

Anthony Martial is “doomed” at Manchester United while Jose Mourinho is in charge, according to Tony Cascarino.

France international Martial was often United’s greatest attacking threat in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, scoring 14 goals after joining from Monaco in a £59million deal.

However, the 20-year-old has started this season slowly and was dropped for the Manchester derby defeat to City.

“Already he seems out of sorts. He is out of the team and could be the latest wide man to fall victim to Jose Mourinho’s management,” former Chelsea striker Cascarino wrote in The Times.

“The defeat by City exemplified Mourinho’s issue with wingers. He wants them to be runners, thinking as much — if not more — about tracking their full back as they do about attacking. If they have a decent crossing ability then that helps.”

He continued: “His future may depend on whether the fans side with their star or their manager. Marcus Rashford is another young player with a problem because he will not start ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the only other position that he could play would be out wide. That would be a complete waste. All fans like seeing young players, particularly locals lads, doing well. Failing to get the most out of Rashford and Martial could become a real issue for Mourinho.”