Martial lifts lid on reported problems with Man Utd boss Mourinho

Manchester United man Anthony Martial has issued a response to rumours he has a bad relationship with Jose Mourinho.

The France international is understood to be unhappy at Old Trafford with his contract running down at the end of the season.

The Daily Mirror claims that Martial has ‘no intention’ of staying at United longer than his current deal.

However, he has denied that he has a poor relationship with Mourinho: “Come on – things were not tense between us to begin with!

“We have a player-coach relationship and I hope that we will continue like that and bring Manchester United as much as possible.

“For sure, we (United) were not doing well. However, we worked hard and this sort of match enabled us to show that we are a good team.

“We want to continue with another good game against Juventus on Tuesday.”

Martial has started in six Premier League matches this season with a goal against Newcastle United and two at Chelsea.

