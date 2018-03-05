Martial makes two big claims over Man Utd teammate Paul Pogba

Anthony Martial believes his club and international teammate Paul Pogba is “probably the best midfield player in the world” and will “one day win the Ballon d’Or”.

The former Juventus midfielder has endured something of a mixed time at the club since returning to Old Trafford in a British record £89.3million deal in the summer of 2016.

His form at the start of this season suggested he was destined for a year 2017/18 campaign, but a significant drop in performances since the turn of the year have seen him dropped by Jose Mourinho and even his future at the club thrust under the spotlight.

Manager and player appear to have worked out their differences since, and Martial believes United have “probably the best midfield player in the world” in their ranks.

“I would say Paul is probably the best midfield player in the world,” Martial told the Daily Star.

“Paul is very strong mentally and very sure of himself. He’s a big guy, he is very technical on the ball and has lots of endurance.

“And he’s still young, so he has a lot to work on and he can get even better.”

Martial was asked what the future holds for Pogba and his France teammate tipped him to win the game’s highest individual accolade one day.

“If he continues to improve, then I think he’s going to win the Ballon d’Or award in the next five years,” he added.

