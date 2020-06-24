Martial scores first ever hat trick as Man Utd sweep aside Sheff Utd

Anthony Martial scored the first Premier League hat-trick by a Manchester United player since Robin Van Persie in 2013, as the Red Devils clinched a first win since football resumed.

United’s lineup saw Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes start together for the first time, but it was Martial who stole the show.

Deployed in a central striking role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Martial stunned Sheffield United by giving his side the lead just seven minutes in.

The Frenchman added his second just before the break. And with just over a quarter of an hour left, Martial latched on to a through ball from Marcus Rashford to dink over stand-in Blades keeper Simon Moore.

No United player has scored a hat-trick in the Premier League since Van Persie helped them win the title in 2013. It is the first time in his career that Martial has done so.