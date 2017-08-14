Martial seeking Man Utd exit; encourages PL rivals to up offer

Tottenham are planning a second approach for Anthony Martial after multiple media reports claimed the player is still considering leaving the club this summer.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and reports on Sunday claimed Spurs had seen a shock bid for his services rejected.

Although that bid was quickly rebuffed by United, French broadcaster RMC Sport claims an improved offer from Mauricio Pochettino’s side was in the pipeline.

Furthermore, Tuttomercato claim Martial is actively encouraging Spurs to make an improved bid and that the player will consider leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Martial was on the scoresheet during Sunday’s 4-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford and has scored 16 goals in 57 Premier League appearances for United.

And despite suggestions he was chased by Inter Milan as part of United’s pursuit of Ivan Perisic, Mourinho appears reluctant to cash in on the Frenchman.

“Everybody’s in the plan – the plan is to have a good squad, not a good team, a good squad with options,” said Mourinho last week when asked about Martial’s future.

“And we have important players injured for a long time, they’re going to be back just by the end of the year, so our squad is not so big.

“We need options and different players. Lukaku, Martial and Rashford are all different and we need everybody, and it’s going to be good.

“It’s going to be fun to choose the team for every match, according to the plan, the opponent, so the squad is good.” Mourinho stated.

With Mourinho reluctant to cash in on the Frenchman and with the player too also denying claims he wanted to leave earlier this summer, the reports in the European papers seem little more than mischief making at this stage.