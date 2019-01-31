Martial thanks Solskjaer after penning new Man Utd contract

Anthony Martial has signed a new contract at Manchester United which will keep him at the club until June 2024.

United also hold the option to extend his deal for a further year.

The 23-year-old forward has made four Premier League starts under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has made 162 appearances, scoring 46 goals since his arrival in September 2015.

Martial told the club’s website: “I am loving my time at this club. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.

“I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away.”

Solskjaer added: “Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with. For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him. This is the perfect club for Anthony to progress his development as a top-class forward and we are all delighted he has signed a long-term deal.”