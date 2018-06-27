Kylian Mbappe talks underway as Man Utd dangle star man as bait

Manchester United’s chances of landing Kylian Mbappe this summer in a sensational transfer raid rest entirely on Anthony Martial accepting a move back to his former club Monaco, according to reports in France.

The France forward joined PSG on an initial loan deal last summer and was poised to complete a permanent €176million move from this summer, but Le10 Sport believes the Ligue 1 giants will still be forced to pull the plug on the deal due to the Financial Fair Play stipulations hanging round their neck.

And it’s now claimed that will leave the way clear for another club to step in – with United seemingly leading the charge.

Monaco are still looking for to receive €176million (£155m) for Mbappe and while Manchester United are willing to meet their asking price, they may need a little help in meeting the massive outlay, especially given all parties accept there is no way back for the player in the Principality.

And according to the report, United and Monaco have already held talks over a potential cash plus player swap deal that would see United pay £79.3m (€90m) up front and send Anthony Martial back to his former club to help make up the shortfall.

It’s claimed both Monaco and Mbappe are open to the idea, though the deal now hinges on Martial, who although keen to leave Old Trafford and kickstart his career, is believed to be uncertain about returning to his former club.

Juventus have also been strongly linked with Martial, with reports on Tuesday saying that United are due to hold talks with the Turin outfit in the coming days to discuss a potential deal.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.