Martial twist as Man Utd reveal their stance on striker’s Old Trafford future

Manchester United are reportedly refusing to allow striker Anthony Martial to leave the club this summer.

Martial’s agent claimed this week that his client wanted to quit Old Trafford for more playing time elsewhere, having fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January.

The Frenchman still managed to notch 11 goals and nine assists last season, but his lack of starts saw him miss out on a place in France’s World Cup squad.

That snub forced the 22-year-old to consider his future, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all said to be chasing the former Monaco man.

Indeed, Spurs have been linked with a swap deal for Martial, with defender Toby Alderweireld heading in the opposite direction.

United do have the option to extend Martial’s contract by a year, with his current deal running out next summer, and The Times claims that they are determined to keep the player.

The report states that United’s hierarchy will do all they can to keep the forward, although it is thought that if the right offer comes in for a player who is clearly unhappy then they will, at the very least, consider it.

