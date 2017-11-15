Martial understands the need for Jose Mourinho’s tough love

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial insists he understands why Jose Mourinho is often super-critical of him.

The France star has shown a marked improvement in his displays for United this season, scoring six goals in all competitions, despite consistently playing second fiddle to homegrown talent Marcus Rashford.

Martial’s form this season saw him return to the France squad this week after a year-long absence and he impressed against Germany in a 2-2 draw.

Discussing the tough love Mourinho gives him at Old Trafford, Martial said: “He’s hard with all of us and he is hard with me, there is no question.

“But I know that it’s for my benefit. But I also know that he really likes me as a person, so there’s no issue about the discipline being for the wrong reasons.

“But the objective, of course, is to have all of us in good condition, and being fit to play every match and that is what I’m hoping to do.

Martial is so, so good. pic.twitter.com/zrMzgdIgZA — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) November 14, 2017

“At the beginning we didn’t know each other too well, but over time we have got to know each other better.

“He knows my strengths and my weaknesses, such as they are, but the outcome is that we are learning to give everything in the right way.”

The best United news direct to your facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.