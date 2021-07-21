Agent of West Ham target opens fire over transfer links with Prem rivals

The agent of West Ham-linked Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite has taken aim at transfer links claiming that his client could move to Wolves.

The 30-year-old made the shock move to the Spanish top flight in 2020. He has nevertheless proved a decent signing, chipping in with eight goals and four assists in 53 games. Still, Braithwaite’s performances in helping Denmark reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals earlier this summer raised his profile significantly.

Indeed, rumours over the former Middlesbrough man’s potential move back to England have emerged.

West Ham, Wolves and Brighton have had those links. However, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the player’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, slammed the stories surrounding a move to Molineux.

He also took aim at super-agent Jorge Mendes, who works closely with Wolves’ transfer team.

“Everything’s s***, all these stories are false,” Cetinkaya said.

“Jorge Mendes has nothing to do with Martin Braithwaite. Jorge Mendes has no players at Barcelona. He can focus on Wolves, but I take care of my players at Barcelona.”

Cetinkaya added that Braithwaite, who has three years left on his contract, will not be leaving Barcelona this summer.

“Martin Braithwaite plays for the biggest club in the world and works with one of the most important coaches in the world,” the agent said.

“From day one until now, he’s exceeded expectations in terms of playing time and wellbeing at the club, and he’s very happy.

“He was one of the best players at the European Championship with incredible statistics, and he’ll continue with Barcelona.”

Cetinkaya also represents Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona.

The Spanish giants would do well to keep Braithwaite, given their dire financial situation had earlier prevented them from registering new signings Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

West Ham star has Liverpool transfer interest

Elsewhere, reports claim that West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has interest from Liverpool.

The Reds are considering adding firepower to their ranks, but that will depend on whether Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri make exits.

Bowen moved to the Hammers from Hull and has scored nine goals and assisted 10 others in 53 matches.